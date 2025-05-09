The IDF killed the head of the Islamic Jihad terror cell in Jenin, Nour al-Bitawi, who had established terror infrastructure and planned immediate attacks, the IDF announced on Friday.

The troops operated in Nablus to arrest Bitawi, who was involved in advanced, significant terror activity and the planning, funding, and execution of attacks.

"He also maintained connections with Hamas in Gaza and abroad," the IDF said.

כוחות הימ"מ חיסלו בשכם את נור אלביטאווי, ממנהיגי התארגנות הטרור של מחנה הפליטים ג'נין ואחד מבכירי המבוקשים של צה"ל ושב"כ ביו"ש@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/KAGka6W4Q9 — גלצ (@GLZRadio) May 9, 2025

"Bitawi was responsible for transferring terror funds to Jenin and other villages in the area, and as part of that, worked to recruit and arm terrorists in order to carry out attacks against IDF troops. At the same time, he led the manufacturing and planting of explosive devices in the Jenin area," the military said.

IDF kills head of the Islamic Jihad terror cell in Jenin Nour al-Bitawi, May, 2025.

Bitawi's role in the Palestinian city of Jenin

The terrorist had been wanted for several months after being identified by security forces fleeing from Jenin toward Nablus following the operation in northern Samaria.

After intelligence and operational activity by the Shin Bet, the terrorist was located in a house in Nablus.

Yamam (Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit), Shin Bet, and IDF fighters surrounded the house where he was hiding and killed him, along with another terrorist.