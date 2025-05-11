IDF, Mossad recover body of Sgt.-Maj. Tzvi Feldman after 43 years

The IDF and Mossad recovered the body of missing IDF soldier Sgt.-Maj. Tzvi Feldman, after 43 years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

Netanyahu thanked the Mossad, the IDF, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), along with the Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch for their efforts in returning Feldman, in addition to securing "the return of all our missing and abducted—both the living and the fallen."

The IDF said the body had been recovered during a complex and secret operation deep in Syria, using precise intelligence information.

Feldman served in the First Lebanon War and has been considered missing in action since 1982.

He fought in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub between Israel and Syria in June 1982, in which six soldiers were declared missing in action. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with the parents of Sgt.-Maj. Tzvi Feldman, May 11, 2025. (credit: GPO)

The military said the family of Staff Sergeant Yehuda Katz, who also went missing in the battle, had been notified of the finding.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "We continue to act in every possible way to bring back Staff Sergeant Yehuda Katz," adding Israel would operate to bring "back all the missing and captives to our land—both the living and those who are no longer among the living—is not only a profound commitment, but also our moral and national duty."

Recovery of Sgt. Zachary Baumel

In 2019, Israel recovered Sgt. Zachary Baumel, who went missing in action during the same battle.

Baumel’s remains were repatriated via a third country aboard an El Al flight, following an operation by Israeli intelligence agencies.