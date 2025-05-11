Jerusalem Post
Israel Public Broadcasting Corp. complains against man making threatening gesture at Raphael

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel's Public Broadcasting Corporation filed a complaint on Sunday with Swiss police following an incident in which a man wearing a keffiyeh and holding a Palestinian flag made a throat-slitting gesture towards Israel's Eurovision contestant Yuval Raphael and members of the Israeli delegation, Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

Israel's Public Broadcasting Corporation also contacted the European Broadcasting Union, requesting that action be taken to identify the individual who made the gesture and spat at the Israeli delegation. 

The incident occurred during the traditional Eurovision delegation parade held on Sunday in Basel, Switzerland. 

This is a developing story.

