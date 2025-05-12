Trump confirms release of hostage Edan Alexander: 'I am grateful'

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday the release of hostage Edan Alexander, who is being held captive by Hamas.

On his social media, the president wrote that he was "pleased to announce that Edan Alexander, a US citizen held captive since October 2023, is returning home to his family."

"I am grateful to everyone involved in making this amazing news happen. This is a gesture of goodwill for the United States and for the efforts of mediators Qatar and Egypt," the president wrote.