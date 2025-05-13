US President Donald Trump's administration said on Tuesday that eight federal agencies will terminate another $450 million in grants to Harvard University, on top of $2.2 billion in federal funding that it canceled last week.
Trump administration terminates another $450 million in grants to Harvard
By REUTERS05/13/2025 04:57 PM
