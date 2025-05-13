Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump administration terminates another $450 million in grants to Harvard

By REUTERS

US President Donald Trump's administration said on Tuesday that eight federal agencies will terminate another $450 million in grants to Harvard University, on top of $2.2 billion in federal funding that it canceled last week.

Yasser Arafat's widow helped Hamas, US, talk to free Edan Alexander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 04:59 PM
UK Conservative lawmaker Spencer charged with sexual assault
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 04:57 PM
Yemen's Sanaa airport to resume operations on Wednesday, official says
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 04:21 PM
Thai foreign worker arrested over stabbing another foreign worker
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 04:14 PM
Navy arrests suspect that crossed into Eilat maritime border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 01:02 PM
US official Boehler sees better chance for hostage release in Gaza
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 12:30 PM
Netanyahu speaks with released hostage Edan Alexander
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/13/2025 10:39 AM
Pakistan army says 51 killed in military conflict with India
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 09:55 AM
Edan Alexander will not fly to Qatar due to medical condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 09:40 AM
Gideon Sa'ar lands in Tokyo in first Israeli FM visit in 15 years
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 09:00 AM
British tourist belonging to Israel boycott org. deported from Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2025 08:51 AM
Rubio discusses way forward on Ukraine ceasefire with Europeans
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 04:07 AM
China, Brazil's top diplomats meet, discuss multilateralism
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 02:50 AM
US military replaces B-2 bombers that were sent amid Middle East tension
By REUTERS
05/13/2025 12:11 AM
'Our lives are worth less': Kibbutz Nir Oz pushes back against Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2025 09:49 PM