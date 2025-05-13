IDF intercepts Houthi missile en route to Israel

A missile was launched from Yemen, triggering sirens across central Israel, the IDF said on Tuesday evening.

Following the sirens, the IDF announced that the missile had been intercepted.

Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom, stated that they had received no reports of injuries.

This follows an uptick in missiles launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards Israel, including a missile that fell outside of Israeli territory on Monday. Arrow aerial system intercepts Houthi missile over Tel Aviv (credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

The US announced last week that it had reached a ceasefire with the Houthis, but the Houthis stated that Israel was not included in the ceasefire, and that the group would continue to fire missiles at Israel.