IDF intercepts Houthi missile en route to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 13, 2025 19:40
Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024. (photo credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)
Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024.
(photo credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)

A missile was launched from Yemen, triggering sirens across central Israel, the IDF said on Tuesday evening. 

Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom, stated that they had received no reports of injuries. 

This follows an uptick in missiles launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards Israel, including a missile that fell outside of Israeli territory on Monday. 

Arrow aerial system intercepts Houthi missile over Tel Aviv
Arrow aerial system intercepts Houthi missile over Tel Aviv (credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

The US announced last week that it had reached a ceasefire with the Houthis, but the Houthis stated that Israel was not included in the ceasefire, and that the group would continue to fire missiles at Israel. 



