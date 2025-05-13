Three rockets fired from Gaza to Sderot, Ashkelon, intercepted by IDF

Following the sirens that sounded in Sderot and surrounding areas on the Gaza border, and Ashkelon Tuesday evening, two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip were intercepted by the Israeli air force, and a third rocket fell in an open space, the military said.

The Sderot Municipality stated that no injuries or property damage were reported.

Israel Police said that it is prepared to conduct scans to locate areas where shrapnel has fallen.

At this stage in the war, sirens sound periodically in the Gaza border area, however sirens have not sounded past the Gaza envelope since early April.

In that instance, Hamas fired approximately 10 rocket into Israeli territory, triggering sirens in the areas of Ashdod and Ashkelon. A man in his 30s sustained light wounds from rocket shrapnel following that barrage. Scenes of an impact from a Hamas rocket in Ashkelon, April 6, 2025. (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

IDF strikes on Gaza

On Tuesday, the IDF attempted to assassinate Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar prior to the sirens, in a strike on the European Hospital in Khan Yunis in Gaza.

Earlier in the day, the IDF struck Nasser Hospital, also in Khan Yunis, where they said Hamas terrorists were operating from.

This is a developing story.