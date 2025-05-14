Trump: 'Without the United States, the hostages wouldn't be alive right now'

"Without the United States, the hostages would not be alive now. There are about 20 alive; we will get them out step by step," US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday to reporters as he was boarding Air Force One.

"Israel fought for a long time. They deserve a lot of credit, my people deserve a lot of credit too."

Trump also informed Israel of his decision to lift sanctions on Syria.

Trump speaking with other foreign leaders

"I spoke with [Turkish President Tayyip] Erdogan, I got along great with him, and with [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed] bin Salman, and they thought it was very important," the US leader added.

Trump had earlier spoken with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Riyadh, where he urged him to sign the Abraham Accords with Israel. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED)

Trump also urged Sharaa to "tell all foreign terrorists to leave Syria, deport Palestinian terrorists, help the US to prevent the resurgence of ISIS, and assume responsibility for ISIS detention centers in the northeastern parts of the country."

Trump had then left Saudi Arabia, and will later arrive in Qatar in what will be the first visit by a US president to the country since George W. Bush.

Reuters and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.