The IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Col. Eyal Zamir, and other commanders visited the National Land Training Center on Wednesday, which is essential for maintaining the IDF's operational readiness.

The Chief of Staff spoke with reserve commanders and expressed his appreciation for servicemen who report for every mission and every call for the security of the country: "I am aware of the gravity of the task we are assigning to you and your families - we do it with sacred reverence."