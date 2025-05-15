Iranian official says Tehran would forego highly enriched uranium for deal, NBC reports

Iran is willing to agree to a deal with the US in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions, an Iranian official told NBC News in an interview published on Wednesday.

Ali Shamkhani, a political adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Iran would commit to never making nuclear weapons, getting rid of its stockpiles of highly-enriched uranium, agree to only enrich uranium to the lower levels needed for civilian use, and allow international inspectors to supervise the process, NBC reported.

When asked if Iran would be willing to sign a deal with the US today if their conditions were to be met, Shamkhani responded in the affirmative.

"His comments appear to be the clearest public statement yet on Iran’s expectations and willingness to reach a deal from the supreme leader’s inner circle," according to NBC.

Aside from being a top political advisor to the Ayatollah, Ali Shamkhani also advises on Iran's military and nuclear programs, NBC reported. Iraninan newspapers, including one with a cover photo of US President Donald Trump and his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, are on display in Tehran this week. The only deal Iran might accept would essentially resemble the JCPOA, with all its inherent flaws, the writer cautions. (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported that Iran has enough enriched uranium to make six nuclear bombs.

Iran is concerned Israel will try to block their progress with US

Shamkhani went on to express concern to NBC about Benjamin Netanyahu attempting to get in the way of any formal agreement between the US and Iran and stated, “If the Americans remove the Bibi effect, they can easily sign the deal.”

These statements came after the fourth round of talks between the US and Iran in Oman in an attempt to create a new nuclear agreement between the two nations.