Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Peace breakthrough unlikely as Putin declines to meet Zelensky in Turkey

By REUTERS

Russia's Vladimir Putin spurned a challenge to meet face-to-face with Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey on Thursday, instead sending a second-tier delegation to planned peace talks, while Ukraine's president said his defense minister would head up Kyiv's team.

They will be the first direct talks between the sides since March 2022, but hopes of a major breakthrough were further dented by US President Donald Trump, who said there would be no movement without a meeting between himself and Putin.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later echoed that view, telling reporters in the Turkish resort of Antalya that Washington "didn't have high expectations" for the Ukraine talks in Istanbul.

The head of the Russian delegation, presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky, said he expected Ukraine's representatives to turn up for the beginning of discussions on Friday in Istanbul at 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT).

"We are ready to work," Medinsky said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app. He said his delegation had held "productive" talks on Thursday evening with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

Democrats look to block UAE arms sales, as Trump announces new deals
By REUTERS
05/16/2025 02:19 AM
Navy and Air Force attacking in the Gaza Strip
By LIRAN HARONI
05/16/2025 02:13 AM
Israel drops in betting odds after qualifying for Eurovision final
By MAARIV
05/16/2025 01:05 AM
Trump welcomes 11th grandchild after Tiffany Trump gives birth to son
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 12:06 AM
Yuval Raphael takes the stage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 11:23 PM
HHS to stop recommending Covid shots for children, pregnant women
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 11:03 PM
Donald Trump announces over $200 billion in deals with UAE
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 10:27 PM
Mike Huckabee takes shelter following Houthi missile strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 10:11 PM
Pope Leo, Macron discuss efforts to achieve peace in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 09:55 PM
Rubio speaks to Netanyahu, says US troubled by Gaza humanitarian state
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 08:00 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah terrorist in south Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 07:44 PM
IDF: Two soldiers moderately wounded in exercise car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , YONAH JEREMY BOB
05/15/2025 07:23 PM
Yair Lapid says hostage deal can be made at any time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 06:33 PM
Iran sees Trump as Soleimani's 'murderer,' says top IRGC commander
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 05:51 PM
Violent clash in Chad kills 35 people and wounds 6, authorities say
By REUTERS
05/15/2025 05:36 PM