IDF strikes three Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen

The IDF is striking the Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Al-Salif ports in Yemen after the Houthis continued launching missiles at Israel, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Friday, following reports in Sky News in Arabic.

It is unclear if the IDF gave an evacuation warning as it did for previous strikes, however, on Wednesday, it did issue evacuation warnings, without attacking.

Israel is allegedly seeking to impose a naval blockade on the Houthis, Sky News in Arabic reported, citing an Israeli source.

Not the first time the IAF struck at the Yemeni ports

The Israeli air force reportedly conducted airstrikes at the same three Houthi-controlled Yemen ports on Sunday following a warning from the IDF’s Arabic spokesperson, Col. Avichay Adraee, that locals should evacuate until further notice.

“Due to the terrorist Houthi regime’s use of seaports for its terrorist activities, we urge all those present at these ports to evacuate and stay away from them for your own safety until further notice,” Adraee said before the strikes began. State servants parade following 12 days of military training they have received as part of a mobilization campaign by the Houthis in Sanaa, Yemen March 9, 2024. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Over the last week, the Houthis have fired four missiles, with one falling short and landing in Saudi Arabia. The IDF intercepted all of the remaining ones.

This is a developing story.