US Vice President JD Vance expected to visit Israel Tuesday - report

Vance's visit comes after Trump's trip to the Gulf states, a tour that did not include a stop in Israel. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 18, 2025 09:04
US President Donald Trump talks with Vice President JD Vance in the Cross Hall following a celebration of US military mothers event at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
US President Donald Trump talks with Vice President JD Vance in the Cross Hall following a celebration of US military mothers event at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2025.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Israel on Tuesday, Israeli media reported early Sunday morning. 

The White House is in talks to coordinate meetings with Israeli officials. 

Vance's visit comes after US President Donald Trump's trip to the Gulf states, a tour that did not include a stop in Israel

During Trump's visit, he signed deals with Saudi Arabia and Qatar worth trillions of dollars, including arms deals.

Trump also announced he would lift sanctions on Syria, said that the US is close to a deal with Iran, and called for more aid to be allowed into Gaza. 

US President Donald Trump walks near a drone and a US flag, for an address to troops, during a visit to Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, May 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
US President Donald Trump walks near a drone and a US flag, for an address to troops, during a visit to Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, May 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Trump's meetings during his trip

Trump met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, as well as Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Iran
Syria
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance