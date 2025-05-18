US Vice President JD Vance expected to visit Israel Tuesday - report

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Israel on Tuesday, Israeli media reported early Sunday morning.

The White House is in talks to coordinate meetings with Israeli officials.

Vance's visit comes after US President Donald Trump's trip to the Gulf states, a tour that did not include a stop in Israel.

During Trump's visit, he signed deals with Saudi Arabia and Qatar worth trillions of dollars, including arms deals.

Trump also announced he would lift sanctions on Syria, said that the US is close to a deal with Iran, and called for more aid to be allowed into Gaza. US President Donald Trump walks near a drone and a US flag, for an address to troops, during a visit to Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, May 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Trump's meetings during his trip

Trump met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, as well as Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

