Iran summons British diplomat over arrest of nationals in UK

Iran's foreign ministry summoned the British charge d'affaires in Tehran, state media reported on Monday, over the arrest of Iranian nationals and what it said were "false claims" leveled by Britain against the Islamic Republic.

Earlier this month, British police arrested 7 Iranian nationals in two separate operations, with three men charged last week with engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service, in this case Iran.

The three men were remanded in custody and will appear at a preliminary judicial hearing on June 6, while the other four men have been released from custody but still face an investigation.