The Civil Administration, in coordination with the IDF, demolished a four-story building and an additional construction site in the village of Bruchin on Monday, near the road where Tzeela Gez was murdered in a terrorist attack last week, the military said on Monday.

Early Monday morning, officers from the Ephraim District Coordination and Liaison office, the Civil Administration’s inspection unit, and IDF troops from the Ephraim Brigade demolished several illegal structures along route 466.