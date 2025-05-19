IDF announces death of Sergeant Yosef Yehuda Chirak, who fell in northern Gaza

The IDF announced on Monday the death of Sergeant Yosef Yehuda Chirak, who fell during combat while operating in the northern Gaza Strip.

Chirak, 22, was from the Israeli outpost Harasha in the Binyamin Regional Council in the northern West Bank, and was a soldier in the military's 601st Combat Engineering Battalion.

He married his wife Emunah only seven months ago, and left behind his parents and three sisters.

Two IDF soldiers were also wounded in the incident that killed Chirak.

Statements from the Binyamin Regional Council on Chirak's death

Israel Ganz, the head of the Binyamin Regional Council, said: ""Only a few months ago we danced together at Yosef Yehuda's wedding, and now we have been informed of his fall in battle. He went out to fight to destroy the enemy. Together with our dear Emunah, he built a house that was all about dedication.

"We will rise from this rift and fulfill his ambition to destroy the enemy," he continued.