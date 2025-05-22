IDF intercepts Houthi missile that triggered sirens in central Israel

The IDF intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Thursday morning, the military reported.

Magen David Adom reported no injuries, except for one man who was hurt while heading to a protected area.

Before the interception, the military identified the missile launch toward Israeli territory. The IAF's aerial defense systems were activated to intercept the threat, according to the IDF.

'Alerts may be activated'

On Thursday morning, the Home Front Command sent out a message to all app users stating, "Due to detection of missile launches toward Israel, alerts may be activated in Dan, Sharon, Shfela (Lowlands), Yarkon, Lakhish, Shfelat Yehuda, and Samaria areas in the coming minutes."

The military added that the public was requested to follow the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines. Houthi missile crashes around access road to Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion Airport, May 4, 2025. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Following the IDF's warning, Red Alert sirens sounded in central Israel.

"Sirens sounded in several areas in Israel following a projectile that was launched from Yemen. The details are under review," the military stated.

Previous missile intercepted

Last week, the IDF intercepted another missile fired by Houthi terrorists from Yemen, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Sirens were activated across central Israel from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.

Missile fragments landed in the settlement of Alon Shvut in the southern West Bank.