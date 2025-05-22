German minister 'shocked' by killing of Israeli embassy staffers in Washington

Germany's foreign minister expressed his shock at the killing of two members of staff from the Israeli embassy in Washington DC on Wednesday night.

Antisemitische Gewalt ist durch nichts zu rechtfertigen. Ich bin schockiert über den heimtückischen Mord an zwei Mitarbeitern der israelischen Botschaft in #Washington. Lieber @gidonsaar, in Gedanken bin ich bei den Kollegen des @IsraelMFA & den Familien der Getöteten. — Johann Wadephul (@AussenMinDE) May 22, 2025

"Nothing can justify anti-Semitic violence. I am shocked by the dastardly murder of two employees of the Israeli Embassy in #Washington," Johann Wadephul wrote in a post on X on Thursday.