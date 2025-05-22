Two killed, Israeli embassy staff wounded in shooting in front of Jewish Museum in Washington

A man and a woman were shot and killed in front of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington on Wednesday night, NBC News reported.

The shooting occurred in front of the museum where an event was being held by the American Jewish Committee, as confirmed by the organization.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is currently investigating the incident, ABC News reported.

At least one of the people shot is believed to be a member of the Israeli embassy staff, according to reports from US media.

Law enforcement sources said that police are questioning a person of interest. Two people were killed in a shooting outside the Washington Capital Jewish Museum (credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

ABC added that US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting took place.

"Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more," Bondi shared on X/Twitter.

'Act of antisemitic terror'

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon reacted to the incident on X, calling it an "act of antisemitic terror."

The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. – in which Israeli embassy employees were also injured – is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism. Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line.… pic.twitter.com/9tDVdtsg6j — Danny Danon דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 22, 2025

"The fatal shooting that took place outside the event at the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, in which Israeli embassy employees were also injured, is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.

"Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives everywhere in the world.

AJC CEO Ted Deutch released the following statement this evening: American Jewish Committee (AJC) can confirm that we hosted an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. this evening. We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the… — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) May 22, 2025

In a statement released on X, Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, said, "We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue. At this moment, as we await more information from the police about exactly what transpired, our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families."

This is a developing story.