Over a third of UN countries sign declaration referring to Gaza as 'worst humanitarian crisis'

A delegation of 80 UN member countries signed a declaration saying that they are "committed to upholding international humanitarian law and protecting civilians in armed conflict," which cited the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)'s statement that the Gaza Strip faces the "worst humanitarian crisis," France's UN mission confirmed on Thursday, publishing the statement in full.

"The protection of civilians is not optional. It is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law, and a moral imperative we cannot afford to neglect," the statement read.

The delegation, which included France, Australia, Canada, China, the EU, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, and others, urged parties to the conflict to "allow and facilitate, as required by international humanitarian law, safe, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access to all civilians in need."

"The instrumentalization of aid for political, military, or security strategic objectives is unacceptable," the delegation's statement added.

Hamas said it welcomed the joint statement, saying that it "confirms the expanding international rejection of the ongoing crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing perpetrated by the fascist occupation government in the Gaza Strip."

This is a developing story.