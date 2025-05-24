Deal to release Israeli-Russian hostage Elizabeth Tsurkov progresses - report

Progress has been made in a deal to release the Israeli-Russian hostage Elizabeth Tsurkov, who is being held in Iraq, sources told Iraqi channel Al-Rabiaa on Saturday.

According to the proposed deal, Tsurkov's release would be in exchange for the release of an Iranian detainee in Iraq along with six other individuals.

Tsurkov is expected to be released as part of the understandings between Baghdad and Washington following a recent visit by a senior Iraqi security official to the United States, KAN reported, citing Iraqi media, and also saying that the deal will reportedly last a week.

Tsurkov's sister, Emma, commented, "We hope the reports are true, but at the moment we do not have any details. We are waiting for official updates, she was quoted as saying by Israeli media.

Held captive for over two years

Tsurkov has been held captive by Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq for over two years after the Russian-Israeli student traveled to the country. She was kidnapped in the country's capital, Baghdad.

Emma Tsurkov met with US hostage envoy Adam Boehler last week. US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler speak with hostage families in Tel Aviv, May 13, 2025. (credit: Paulina Patimer)

The week before, US President Donald Trump requested Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani to secure Tsurkov's release "as soon as possible."

Washington warned of the potential political and economic consequences if Tsurkov remained in captivity, according to the officials.

