Looters take over five aid trucks in Gaza, sell stolen goods at inflated prices - report

Five aid trucks in the Gaza Strip were taken over by looters on Saturday, Israeli media reported.

The stolen goods were sold to Gazans at inflated prices in areas such as Deir al-Balah and the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The humanitarian aid trucks that entered Gaza contained flour, sugar, and sesame seeds. Flour was sold by the looters for 40 NIS, Israeli media noted.

Additionally, 15 World Food Program trucks were looted overnight in Gaza that were carrying humanitarian aid, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

On Friday, hundreds of Gazans crowded next to a bakery in Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza, attempting to access bread after limited quantities of flour arrived in recent aid distributions, according to social media posts. Humanitarian aid with the logo of World Central Kitchen (WCK) arrives from the Israeli side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing to Gaza last year. The urgent call for aid can only be understood in light of what humanitarian aid means to Hamas, the writer argues. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

Footage on X/Twitter showed frantic pushing and shoving as the individuals in the crowd tried to catch plastic bags full of bread that were thrown over a wall or handed through a small hatch.

100 humanitarian trucks started going in on Wednesday

100 trucks carrying humanitarian aid from the UN and the international community, including flour, baby food, and medical equipment, were transferred on Wednesday through the Kerem Shalom Crossing into Gaza after Israel lifted an 11-week blockade and began allowing limited deliveries into the enclave via the crossing.

The IDF cleared more than 120 trucks carrying food aid for distribution in Gaza in the past week, but there is an ongoing debate regarding how much of it is getting to Gazan civilians.

90 trucks that were carrying flour, baby food and nutritional supplements entered the Strip on Wednesday, making it the first aid to enter in 80 days, with an additional 107 trucks on Thursday.