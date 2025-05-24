Gaza doctor's nine children killed in IDF strike on Khan Yunis home - report

Nine of a Gaza doctor's children were killed in an Israeli strike on their home on Friday night, BBC reported on Saturday, citing the hospital where the doctor works.

Dr. Alaa al-Najjar, a pediatrician, was working at the al-Tahrir Clinic at the time of the attack on her southern Khan Yunis home.

BBC stated that one of al-Najjar's children and her husband were badly injured but survived, with her surviving 11-year-old son being operated on.

According to Israeli media, the IDF said that the strike is under review.

This is a developing story.