Gaza humanitarian group begins distribution of food aid in Gaza

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said it has begun distributing food aid in the Gaza Strip, with additional aid trucks scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.

In a statement, the foundation also condemned threats from Hamas targeting humanitarian organizations supporting aid distribution at GHF’s Safe Distribution Sites. It further accused the terror group of trying to prevent Palestinians from accessing humanitarian supplies at the designated locations.

“It is clear that Hamas is threatened by this new operating model and will do everything in its power to see it fail,” the foundation said in its statement.

“The safety and security of aid workers and civilians is non-negotiable. GHF and its partners are committed to protecting the teams on the ground who risk their lives to bring critical aid to those who need it most. These threats will not deter us. We are taking every measure to ensure secure operations and will continue working with trusted partners to deliver aid with integrity.”

On Monday, the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Interior Ministry called on Gaza residents not to cooperate with the new aid mechanism initiated by Israel, the Jerusalem Post previously reported. (credit: GHF)

The terror organization reportedly claimed that the new aid distribution mechanism is an intelligence operation aimed at collecting information and creating internal division, and that, according to them, Israel is using food as a weapon of war: "Resistance will force Israel to return to the old mechanism," the Post quoted.

New interim Executive Director of the Foundation named

Additionally GHF also announced that John Acree has been named interim Executive Director of the Foundation.

On Monday, Jake Wood, founder and executive director of GHF, resigned from his position.

In his resignation statement, Wood announced that he no longer supports the activities of the humanitarian foundation because he has determined that the program cannot be executed in a way that “upholds the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, and independence.”

Wood concluded his statement by noting his belief that the only path to a sustainable peace is to release all hostages, end the fighting, and provide dignity for all people in the region.