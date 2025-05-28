IDF reveals: Iron Beam laser defense has shot down dozens of aerial threats during the war

In a historic breakthrough, the IDF on Wednesday announced that its Iron Beam laser defense system has shot down dozens of aerial threats during the war.

Already in fall 2024, the Jerusalem Post had learned that the Iron beam laser, produced by Rafael, had been used in operational situations, but was barred from reporting on that at the time.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Iron Beam is the most advanced and operational laser in the world, though England, the US and others also have relatively advanced laser platforms.

Sources have told the Post that what makes Iron Beam the most advanced is its reliability in different kinds of weather, its variable range, adaptability to different kinds of aerial threats, and the ability to place it in different contexts.

In October 2024, Rafael announced that it was showcasing its latest defense capabilities at the defense AUSA exhibition October 14-16 in Washington DC, including a new Lite Beam laser-based interception system integrated into the Trophy multitasking defense platform.

While not as much of a watershed moment as the Iron Beam laser defense system, the Lite Beam is still a powerful example of Israel succeeding in using layers at least for short range defense.

Lite Beam's operational capabilities have been proven

Defense sources told the Post that the Lite Beam’s operational capabilities have been proven, though they declined to disclose exactly when and how the IDF has used such capabilities in the field in Gaza or Lebanon.

The implication was that the Lite Beam would be effective against drones and possibly against mortars, but would not shoot down most rockets or long range missiles which Israel eventually hopes the Iron Beam will do.

In general, laser defense technologies are viewed as a major part of future air defense because they would end the arms cost race in which Israel and other wealthy countries constantly waste huge amounts of money to protect themselves from weaker adversaries using low attack cheap forms of threats.

The sources added that the Lite Beam has hard kill neutralization capabilities which can be integrated on any vehicular platform and operational capabilities, and that it also can be a component of the drone dome which utilizes both soft kill and jamming.

Rafael said that Lite Beam, “offers advantages such as engagement at the speed of light, an unlimited magazine, and negligible cost per interception.”

In February 2023, senior Defense Ministry official Brig.-Gen. (res.) Danny Gold said Israel’s air defense lasers, when fully deployed in the future, could shoot down the drones Iran has been sending against Ukraine.

Speaking at the Artificial Intelligence (AI) conference at Tel Aviv University, the Director of MAFAT [Directorate of Defense Research & Development] said his ministry is working on developing “the next generation of using lasers.”

He talked about multiple successful tests destroying rockets “with a very sophisticated laser weapons system…We have done the same for mortars, rockets and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), like the Iranian UAVs they are sending to Ukraine. The same concept of UAV, we can shoot them down.”

On Wednesday, Gold said, "Our vision for deploying laser weapons was realized during the war with tremendous technological and operational success. IDF combat units displayed boldness in integrating and carrying out the first successful operational deployments of the systems, and the lessons learned will be applied as we deploy more operational laser systems. Laser interception systems will provide an additional layer within Israel’s multi-tiered air defense array, which has been meticulously developed through the tireless efforts of the defense industries and Israel’s exceptional human capital. We will continue to advance this technology and deliver world-leading systems and capabilities to the IDF, turning vision into security in air, sea, land, and across every dimension.”

Head of the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Research and Development Brig. Gen. Yehuda Elmakayes stated, "During the war, we deployed several high-power laser system prototypes, resulting in significant achievements, culminating in the world’s first successful high-power laser interceptions on the battlefield. Throughout this period, we gained substantial experience in optimizing and operating laser technologies in the field. We are currently integrating these insights into the systems under development, while expanding the range of laser-based systems to protect Israeli civilians and IDF forces."

Repeated top Israeli official statements have predicted that by the end of 2025, the Iron Beam will be more widely and publicly deployed.