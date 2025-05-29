London's Met Police arrest five pro-Palestinian protesters targeting Gal Gadot

London's Metropolitan police arrested five pro-Palestinian protesters on Wednesday for targeting the filming of Gal Gadot's new film.

The Met claimed the protesters were targeting the film The Runner "solely because an actress involved in the production is Israeli."

Supt Neil Holyoak, who led the operation, said: “While we absolutely acknowledge the importance of peaceful protest, we have a duty to intervene where it crosses the line into serious disruption or criminality.

“We have been in discussions with the production company to understand the impact of the protests on their work and on any individuals involved.

“I hope today’s operation shows we will not tolerate the harassment of or unlawful interference with those trying to go about their legitimate professional work in London.”