Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

London's Met Police arrest five pro-Palestinian protesters targeting Gal Gadot

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

London's Metropolitan police arrested five pro-Palestinian protesters on Wednesday for targeting the filming of Gal Gadot's new film.

The Met claimed the protesters were targeting the film The Runner "solely because an actress involved in the production is Israeli."

Supt Neil Holyoak, who led the operation, said: “While we absolutely acknowledge the importance of peaceful protest, we have a duty to intervene where it crosses the line into serious disruption or criminality.

“We have been in discussions with the production company to understand the impact of the protests on their work and on any individuals involved.

“I hope today’s operation shows we will not tolerate the harassment of or unlawful interference with those trying to go about their legitimate professional work in London.”

Musk thanks Trump as special government employee role draws to an end
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 03:12 AM
US trade court blocks Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 02:40 AM
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation denies five killed at aid distribution site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 01:51 AM
Trump pardons former New York lawmaker Michael Grimm
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 01:02 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran region, EMSC says
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 12:52 AM
Trump bid to deport Columbia's Khalil likely unconstitutional, judge say
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 11:46 PM
US Marines, UAE Presidential Guard conduct training exercise
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 11:12 PM
US arrests Mexican man who allegedly threatened to shoot Trum
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 11:00 PM
Maj.-Gen. David Zini to retire from IDF on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:36 PM
Netanyahu welcomes US Senator James Lankford to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:33 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron calls for return of Gaza hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:15 PM
90% of Swiss village covered by landslide after glacier collapse
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 09:05 PM
Donald Trump says US is working on food deliveries to Gaza
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 07:48 PM
Hostage Families Forum responds to Mohammed Sinwar's death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 07:22 PM
IDF chief praises soldiers for work along Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 07:20 PM