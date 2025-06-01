Katz orders continued IDF operations in Gaza, regardless of negotiations

“I have instructed the IDF to continue forward in Gaza against all targets, regardless of any negotiations, and to use every means necessary to protect IDF soldiers and to eliminate and crush the Hamas murderers,” Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Sunday in an X/Twitter social media post.

On the eve of Shavuot, the IDF is intensifying its operations in Gaza, striking with full force to dismantle strongholds and clear the path for advancing ground forces, the Jerusalem Post has learned.

“Those who slaughtered and fought us will pay the full price. Either Hamas releases the hostages, or it will be destroyed,” Katz concluded.

Following the statements, Fatah spokesperson Munther al-Hayek has called for Hamas to step down from governing Gaza: "We told Hamas that it must withdraw from the political scene in Gaza," he said in a Sunday interview with Saudi-owned site Al Hadath.

He also reportedly stressed that Hamas should adopt a more serious and responsible tone in its statements, and allegedly underscored the importance of the movement supporting the Palestinian government. Illustrative image of a Hamas terrorist. (credit: Canva, Hamas Military Wing/Handout via REUTERS, REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

Gaza terror groups are reportedly regrouping, recruiting

While rejecting displacement, he reiterated to Al Hadath Fatah’s call for Hamas to withdraw from governing the territory. Hayek stated that the movement “will not accept the exit of any Palestinian citizen from the Gaza Strip,” responding to Israeli demands to expel remaining Hamas leaders.

Hayek also emphasized that the Gaza security system has completely collapsed, Al Hadath wrote.

Hamas has lost control over the enclave, with armed gangs looting aid trucks, breaking into homes, and intimidating residents, according to informed sources cited by Al Hadath. Terror groups in Gaza are reportedly regrouping and recruiting amid the vacuum left by Hamas's eroded security presence.