Hamas denies rejecting Witkoff proposal, requests changes

IDF confirms Mohammed Sinwar killed in Gaza • Freedom Flotilla Coalition attempts to sail aid to Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, June 1, 2025.
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, June 1, 2025.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'Unacceptable': Witkoff slams Hamas for 'backwards' hostage deal changes

Israeli officials told media outlets that Hamas's official response, including its list of new demands, has yet to be presented to Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(Illustrative) US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff over a backdrop of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.
(Illustrative) US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff over a backdrop of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool REFILE , ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff slammed Hamas for making what he called were "backward" changes to the US-backed hostage deal proposal.

Hamas military leader Mohammed Sinwar officially killed in Khan Yunis strike, IDF confirms

In addition to Sinwar, the airstrike killed the commanders of Hamas's Rafah Brigade and South Khan Yunis Brigade.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A profile of former Hamas military leader Mohammed Sinwar who was killed in an IDF strike in Gaza.
A profile of former Hamas military leader Mohammed Sinwar who was killed in an IDF strike in Gaza.
(photo credit: Canva, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Mohammed Sinwar, head of the Hamas military wing, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on May 13 in Khan Yunis, the IDF confirmed on Saturday.

Hamas did not reject Witkoff's Gaza truce proposal, senior official says

Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff's claims, Hamas has said it only suggested changes to adress the deal's 'bias' toward Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Palestinian Hamas militants stand guard on the day of the handover of hostages in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 22, 2025.
Palestinian Hamas militants stand guard on the day of the handover of hostages in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 22, 2025.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

Hamas said it has not rejected a ceasefire proposal presented by US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, senior Hamas official Basem Naim told Reuters on Saturday.

BBC bans Gaza freelancer who describes Jews as 'devils'

The Telegraph published stories revealing Alagha's antisemitic statements in April, after which BBC Arabic continued to hire him, the newspaper said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Ahmed Alagha on BBC News in Arabic.
Ahmed Alagha on BBC News in Arabic.
(photo credit: screenshot/X/@alaghatv, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

The BBC has banned a Gaza reporter who described Jews as "devils," according to British newspaper The Telegraph, on Saturday.

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.