Hamas denies rejecting Witkoff proposal, requests changes
IDF confirms Mohammed Sinwar killed in Gaza • Freedom Flotilla Coalition attempts to sail aid to Gaza
'Unacceptable': Witkoff slams Hamas for 'backwards' hostage deal changes
Israeli officials told media outlets that Hamas's official response, including its list of new demands, has yet to be presented to Israel.
US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff slammed Hamas for making what he called were "backward" changes to the US-backed hostage deal proposal.
Hamas military leader Mohammed Sinwar officially killed in Khan Yunis strike, IDF confirms
In addition to Sinwar, the airstrike killed the commanders of Hamas's Rafah Brigade and South Khan Yunis Brigade.
Mohammed Sinwar, head of the Hamas military wing, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on May 13 in Khan Yunis, the IDF confirmed on Saturday.
Hamas did not reject Witkoff's Gaza truce proposal, senior official says
Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff's claims, Hamas has said it only suggested changes to adress the deal's 'bias' toward Israel
Hamas said it has not rejected a ceasefire proposal presented by US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, senior Hamas official Basem Naim told Reuters on Saturday.
BBC bans Gaza freelancer who describes Jews as 'devils'
The Telegraph published stories revealing Alagha's antisemitic statements in April, after which BBC Arabic continued to hire him, the newspaper said.
The BBC has banned a Gaza reporter who described Jews as "devils," according to British newspaper The Telegraph, on Saturday.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.