Hamas denies rejecting Witkoff proposal, requests changes

SORT BY Latest Oldest

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff slammed Hamas for making what he called were "backward" changes to the US-backed hostage deal proposal.

(Illustrative) US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff over a backdrop of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

(Illustrative) US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff over a backdrop of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. (photo credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool REFILE , ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Hamas military leader Mohammed Sinwar officially killed in Khan Yunis strike, IDF confirms

In addition to Sinwar, the airstrike killed the commanders of Hamas's Rafah Brigade and South Khan Yunis Brigade.

JERUSALEM POST STAFF By

A profile of former Hamas military leader Mohammed Sinwar who was killed in an IDF strike in Gaza. (photo credit: Canva, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Mohammed Sinwar, head of the Hamas military wing, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on May 13 in Khan Yunis, the IDF confirmed on Saturday. Go to the full article >>

Show More

Show Less