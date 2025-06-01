IDF, Shin Bet kill Hamas's Al Mawasi battalion commander, responsible for death of 21 soldiers

The IDF on Friday killed the terrorist Khalil Abd al-Nasser Muhammad Khatib, who commanded Hamas's Al Mawasi battalion, and was responsible for the deaths of 21 soldiers in January 2024, the military said on Sunday.

He was killed by military aircraft during a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet.

Khatib commanded terrorists to launch anti-tank missiles at buildings housing IDF soldiers and at a tank crew providing cover for soldiers in the al-Mawasi area on January 22, 2024.

The strike in the Gaza Strip that killed Khalil Abd al-Nasser Muhammad Khatib, a cell commander in Hamas' Al Mawasi battalion and responsible for the deaths of 21 soldiers

Details into January 2024's incident

The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. in Maghazi in central Gaza, only 600 meters from the border fence close to Kissufim. The buildings were laden with stored explosives, and the grenades set them off causing their total collapse.

Khatib continued to be involved in numerous terror attacks against IDF troops throughout the war after the incident in January 2024, the IDF said.

The IDF forces who were harmed were mostly reservists from Unit 8208 assigned to clear certain areas of dangerous items.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.