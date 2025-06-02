Several wounded in attack on pro-Israel hostage event in Boulder, Colorado

The attack occurred during Run For Their Lives, a weekly walk held to raise awareness for Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Updated: JUNE 2, 2025 02:03
Screenshot from social media footage shows crowd cowering following an arson attack on a pro-Israel group in Boulder, Colorado, June 1, 2025 (photo credit: SOCIAL MEDIA/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)
FBI personnel and local police are investigating an attack in Boulder, Colorado that occurred at an event raising awareness for the Israeli hostages, Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Bongino said in a post on Twitter/X.

On Sunday afternoon, a man threw Molotov cocktails at participants of a weekly walking group that raises awareness for the hostages in Hamas captivity.

Local media reported that five people were burned. The injuries range "from very serious to more minor," Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said, according to Reuters.

One eyewitness said that one woman was so badly burned that she had to roll on the ground to put the fire out. Walla reported that children were among the five injured. 

The suspect, an adult male, is now in custody, Reuters said. 

In videos of the attack circulated on social media, the suspect is seen walking and shouting “end Zionists” and “Palestine is free” while holding bottles containing clear liquids. 

Local authorities said that they could not confirm whether or not it was a terror attack at the time of publication. 

FBI, police investigating Boulder attack 

FBI Director Kash Patel said on Sunday that the agency was aware of and fully investigating the potential terror attack.

While he did not provide further details, Patel said in a post on social media: "Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available."

Police are asking the public to avoid the expanded evacuation area, they said on Twitter/X. So far, they have evacuated the 1200, 1300, and 1400 blocks of Pearl Street between Walnut and Pine, Colorado, according to local reports.

The weekly walking group, Run for Their Lives, noted that their walk was not a protest, but rather a peaceful gathering to raise awareness for the hostages in Gaza.  

"This is not a protest; it is a peaceful walk to show solidarity with the hostages and their families, and a plea for their release," the organization said in a statement, as reported by CBS News. 

"Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable," Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a Twitter/X post.

"My thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror," he said.



