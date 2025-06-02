Several wounded in attack on pro-Israel hostage event in Boulder, Colorado

FBI personnel and local police are investigating an attack in Boulder, Colorado that occurred at an event raising awareness for the Israeli hostages, Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Bongino said in a post on Twitter/X.

On Sunday afternoon, a man threw Molotov cocktails at participants of a weekly walking group that raises awareness for the hostages in Hamas captivity.

Local media reported that five people were burned. The injuries range "from very serious to more minor," Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said, according to Reuters.

One eyewitness said that one woman was so badly burned that she had to roll on the ground to put the fire out. Walla reported that children were among the five injured. People are seen walking down the Pearl Street Mall, downtown Boulder, Colorado, US, August 28, 2021. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The suspect, an adult male, is now in custody, Reuters said.

In videos of the attack circulated on social media, the suspect is seen walking and shouting “end Zionists” and “Palestine is free” while holding bottles containing clear liquids.

The video of an alleged terrorist from Boulder Colorado has emerged. He is heard saying “end Zionists” few times, also screams “Palestine is Free” at 28-29 second mark pic.twitter.com/uVNdVpcwlQ — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) June 1, 2025

Local authorities said that they could not confirm whether or not it was a terror attack at the time of publication.

FBI personnel are on the scene in Boulder, Colorado, along with local law enforcement.We are investigating this incident as an act of terror, and targeted violence. All of the necessary assets will be dedicated to this investigation. If you have any investigative tips please… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) June 1, 2025

FBI, police investigating Boulder attack

FBI Director Kash Patel said on Sunday that the agency was aware of and fully investigating the potential terror attack.

While he did not provide further details, Patel said in a post on social media: "Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available."

Police are asking the public to avoid the expanded evacuation area, they said on Twitter/X. So far, they have evacuated the 1200, 1300, and 1400 blocks of Pearl Street between Walnut and Pine, Colorado, according to local reports.

We have just expanded the evacuation area https://t.co/yHXHs6YdZn pic.twitter.com/5Gt8AUdu6P — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) June 1, 2025

The weekly walking group, Run for Their Lives, noted that their walk was not a protest, but rather a peaceful gathering to raise awareness for the hostages in Gaza.

"This is not a protest; it is a peaceful walk to show solidarity with the hostages and their families, and a plea for their release," the organization said in a statement, as reported by CBS News.

"Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable," Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a Twitter/X post.

"My thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror," he said.

I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to… — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 1, 2025

The Israeli consulate in Los Angeles said that it was monitoring the situation and that it had contacted local law enforcement and the Boulder Jewish community.