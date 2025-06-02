Jerusalem Post
Trump blames Biden's border policies following Colorado attack on hostage vigil

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US President Donald Trump slammed the open border policies of his predecessor Joe Biden on Monday, claiming that the policy had enabled the Sunday afternoon Colorado attack, which saw eight people demonstrating on behalf of the hostages held in Gaza wounded by an Egyptian national who had overstayed his US visa.

"Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America. He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under “TRUMP” Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!"

