Rabbi punched several times in stomach in Normandy, insulted in unknown language

David Hennequet, commander at the Deauville police station, told Ouest-France that the rabbi was struck by three drunken individuals at around 3:30pm.

By MATHILDA HELLER
Updated: JUNE 3, 2025 21:23
French CRS police stand guard in front of the church a day after a hostage-taking in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, where French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on the church that was carried out by a
French CRS police stand guard in front of the church a day after a hostage-taking in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, where French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on the church that was carried out by a
(photo credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)

A French rabbi was violently hit several times in the stomach on Friday in Normandy, according to the rabbi himself as well as local police.

In a screenshotted statement published to social media, Rabbi Elie Lemmel wrote "I received a blow and was insulted in a language I didn't understand."

He added that "thank God, everything is okay." The rabbi also gave words of encouragement to the community saying "if we are feeling delicate when a person in our community is physically harmed, then let us strengthen ourselves spiritually."

Police investigate attack on Normandy rabbi

The Jerusalem Post has reached out to the rabbi for comment.



