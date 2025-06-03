Rabbi punched several times in stomach in Normandy, insulted in unknown language

A French rabbi was violently hit several times in the stomach on Friday in Normandy, according to the rabbi himself as well as local police.

In a screenshotted statement published to social media, Rabbi Elie Lemmel wrote "I received a blow and was insulted in a language I didn't understand."

He added that "thank God, everything is okay." The rabbi also gave words of encouragement to the community saying "if we are feeling delicate when a person in our community is physically harmed, then let us strengthen ourselves spiritually."

Police investigate attack on Normandy rabbi

David Hennequet, commander at the Deauville police station, told Ouest-France that the rabbi was struck by three drunken individuals at around 3:30pm. The police has opened an investigation.

