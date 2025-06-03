Israel's North under rocket barrage, IDF confirms two rockets launched from Syria

Sirens sounded in villages and towns across northern Israel and the Golan Heights on Tuesday evening, following a barrage of rockets fired from southern Syria, the military said.

Israeli media reported that the IDF responded with artillery fire on southern Syria.

Rocket sirens sounded in Hispin in the Golan Heights, Nof Hagalil, Kfar Tavor, and Nazareth.

The IDF confirmed that initial rocket fire from Syria fell in an open area, causing no harm or damage. Minutes later, a second barrage of rockets was fired into northern Israel. It was unclear whether the second barrage towards northern Israel was fired from Syria.

However, at this time, it is unclear which group is responsible for the launches. Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that the launches were launched from the Daraa Governorate in southern Syria. Smoke rises after rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel, Mount Dov, December 20, 2023. (credit: Ayal Margolini/Flash90)

This is the first time that rockets have been launched from Syrian territory into Israel since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, and President Ahmed al-Sharaa's rise to power.

This is a developing story.