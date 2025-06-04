Nat'l Crime Unit makes arrests in raid on Tel Aviv municipality offices

Six suspects were arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes, including a senior official at "Ezra veBitzaron," a municipal arm of the Tel Aviv Municipality, by investigators from the Lahav 433 - National Crime Unit on Wednesday in a raid of the offices.

The branch is involved in urban renewal.

Investigators searched the company’s offices and the suspects’ homes and seized documents. At this time, they are being questioned at the unit’s offices in Lod, on suspicion of accepting bribes from suppliers who worked with the company.

Sources familiar with the investigation noted that, at this stage, no suspicions have arisen against Tel Aviv Municipality employees. The police will later decide whether to bring them for a remand extension.