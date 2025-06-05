Trump administration imposes sanctions on ICC judges, US Treasury says

US President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on four judges at the International Criminal Court, an unprecedented retaliation over the war tribunal's investigation into alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan and over the court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Washington designated Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou of Benin, and Beti Hohler of Slovenia, according to a statement from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“As ICC judges, these four individuals have actively engaged in the ICC’s illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America or our close ally, Israel,” Rubio said. “The ICC is politicized and falsely claims unfettered discretion to investigate, charge, and prosecute nationals of the United States and our allies. This dangerous assertion and abuse of power infringes upon the sovereignty and national security of the United States and our allies, including Israel.”

The ICC did not immediately have comment.

The sanctions will result in all property and interests of the judges being in the United States being blocked or reported to the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. The move also blocks US citizens and persons within the US from involving themselves with the judges' interests or property unless they receive an exemption or arre granted a license by the OAFC.

Trump issued an executive order imposing sanctions against the ICC and the ICC Office of the Prosecutor for issuing arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant on November 21 as part of its war-crimes probe into the Israel-Hamas War.

Trump said the ICC abused its power by issuing "baseless arrest warrants" targeting Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, according to a February order. International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan talks during an interview with Reuters in The Hague, Netherlands January 16, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)

International Criminal Court's Karim Khan

It was previously confirmed that ICC prosecutor Karim Khan would be the first targeted by US sanctions.

Khan has since stepped down from his role following allegations of sexual misconduct and an ongoing probe. The Wall Street Journal found his case against Netanyahu and Gallant came only after he came under investigation.

The move is unprecedented, and there is no clear procedure for replacing Khan. The situation creates added uncertainty for the ICC, which is already facing an existential crisis due to US sanctions over its arrest warrants for Israeli officials.

Khan’s office said the prosecutor had taken leave until the end of the probe by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services.

Yonah Jeremy Bob, Hannah Sarisohn and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.