FBI, Homeland Security Dept. issue PSA to stress elevated threat to Israeli, Jewish communities

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Homeland Security Department issued a Public Service Announcement on Thursday to stress possible safety concerns related to ongoing threats to Jewish and Israeli communities in the US.

The PSA referenced the Boulder, Colorado, Molotov cocktail attack on pro-Israel advocates on June 1 and the murder of two Israeli Embassy staff at the Capital Jewish Museum in late May.

The statement added that the war in Gaza "may motivate other violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators with similar grievances to conduct violence against Jewish and Israeli communities and their supporters."

Foreign terrorist organizations may attempt to "exploit narratives related to the conflict to inspire attacks," the statement said, calling on the public to remain vigilant and report any threats of violence or suspicious activity to law enforcement.