Capital Jewish Museum to reopen after fatal shooting of Israeli embassy staff

The Lilian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum will reopen on Thursday, May 29, 2025, with a program honoring the memories of the Israeli Embassy staff members Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Miligrim, the museum announced in a statement on Thursday.

“We will gather as a community to remember Yaron and Sarah as our thoughts remain with their loved ones. This tragedy will not keep us from telling the story of the greater Washington region’s Jewish history for visitors from around the world. The Capital Jewish Museum is dedicated to sharing Jewish stories and encouraging community dialogue. In the spirit of that mission, the Museum will reopen to the public," Executive Director Dr Beatrice Gurwitz said.

Several individuals will speak at the reopening, including Dr Gurwitz and the museum's Board Chair, Chris Wolf, as well as local elected officials and clergy.

Guests to the event will be able to view the museum's recently opened exhibition, LGBT Jews in the Federal City, celebrating the "vibrant and diverse tapestry of Jewish identity," the statement said.

The museum will open to the public at noon on Thursday. A man looks on next to police officers working at the site where, according to the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, US May 21, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Two Israeli embassy staff members were shot outside the museum two weeks ago

The two embassy staff members, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Miligrim, were murdered in front of the Washington museum on Wednesday, May 21, after Elias Rodriguez opened fire on a group of people as they left an event for young diplomats hosted by the American Jewish Committee, an advocacy group that supports Israel and fights antisemitism.

In addition to two counts of first-degree murder, Rodriguez was charged in a criminal complaint with murder of foreign officials, causing death with a firearm, and discharging a firearm in a crime of violence.