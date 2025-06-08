Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Active duty Marines to be mobilized 'if violence continues' in Los Angeles, Pentagon chief says

By REUTERS

 US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Saturday that the Pentagon was prepared to mobilize active duty Marines "if violence continues" in Los Angeles.

"The @DeptofDefense is mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles. And, if violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert," Hegseth said on X/Twitter.

US condemns shooting of Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe
By REUTERS
06/08/2025 05:36 AM
Israeli man arrested in Albania over undeclared funds in Rinas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2025 05:43 PM
Avichay Adraee issues evacuation notice to residents in Gaza City north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2025 02:40 PM
Fire breaks out in Haruvit Forest, not yet contained
By MAARIV
06/07/2025 02:33 PM
France's Armed Forces Minister reaffirms no weapons being sold to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2025 01:29 PM
IDF arrests PIJ Jenin Battalion commander during West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2025 01:15 PM
Twenty live hostages, two undetermined, 33 dead
By WALLA!
06/07/2025 11:18 AM
North Korea internet hit by a major outage, analyst says
By REUTERS
06/07/2025 03:25 AM
US citizen Joseph Tater leaves Russia after detention
By REUTERS
06/07/2025 01:30 AM
Musk says US needs new political party
By REUTERS
06/07/2025 01:27 AM
Trump signs orders to bolster US drone defenses, boost supersonic flight
By REUTERS
06/07/2025 01:04 AM
Mistakenly deported man Abrego Garcia returns to US to face charges
By REUTERS
06/06/2025 11:18 PM
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes off coast of northern Chile
By REUTERS
06/06/2025 08:27 PM
Shin Bet arrests suspect who damaged Netanyahu's convoy vehicle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2025 08:12 PM
Herzog marks decade since Shira Banki's murder at Jerusalem Pride
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2025 04:47 PM