Active duty Marines to be mobilized 'if violence continues' in Los Angeles, Pentagon chief says

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Saturday that the Pentagon was prepared to mobilize active duty Marines "if violence continues" in Los Angeles.
"The @DeptofDefense is mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles. And, if violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert," Hegseth said on X/Twitter.
The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK.Under President…— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) June 8, 2025