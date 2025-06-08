Ben-Gvir demands clarifications from Netanyahu regarding Gaza aid funding - report

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir approached Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend, demanding clarifications regarding the funding of humanitarian aid to Gaza, including the transfer of NIS 700 million in early May, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Sunday.

Ben-Gvir reportedly told Netanyahu, "I strongly oppose transferring any aid to Gaza, at a time when our hostages are rotting in Hamas's tunnels, and our brave soldiers are maneuvering in the Strip."

"But even by the logic of those who support transferring aid, it is inconceivable that the State of Israel would fund, from its citizens’ taxes, and from the taxes of the residents of the Gaza border communities, food and supplies for a population that, on October 7, participated en masse in the massacre and celebrated as our brothers and sisters were slaughtered," Ben-Gvir said, KAN reported.

Israel processed mysterious transaction worth millions to unknown source in May

A report from KAN last week, stated that the Israeli government transferred hundreds of millions of shekels earmarked for the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza to the "security establishment," processing the funds "under the radar," in order to hide the transaction from the public. A man is seen carrying food supplies at an aid distribution site run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Rafah, on May 27, 2025. (credit: Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

The description of the recipient of the funds was written only as "security establishment," when such transactions usually are required to include the details of the specific ministry and purpose of the funds, the report detailed.

The news was denied by the Prime Minister's Office and the Finance Ministry.

Lapid has been questioning the source of Gaza's humanitarian aid funding

There has been speculation over direct Israeli involvement in the funding, as well as possible US involvement, notably from Israeli opposition leaders.

During a Knesset plenum debate, Opposition head MK Yair Lapid questioned whether Israel had secretly financed humanitarian aid to Gaza through two shell companies, GHF and the lesser-known Safe Reach Solutions (SRS), established in Switzerland and the US.

“If this money is indeed Israeli and the government is concealing it, it would not only be a deception of Israeli citizens-whose taxes fund it-but also one of the greatest diplomatic blunders in the country’s history,” Lapid said.