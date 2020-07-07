Arye Deri: We can't go to fourth elections

"I say this to myself and all my colleagues. We cannot go to fourth elections," said Deri. "History will never forgive us. This government is not a simple creation. It's unbalanced. It's unequal but this is the best that was possible facing fourth elections. Our grandchildren, children and the weak populations will not forgive us if we drag the country to fourth elections when there are people who can't get through the month. We need to decide that in the next few months we will deal only with health and the economy."

Shas MK Arye Deri stressed at the opening ceremony of the elections committee for the 24th Knesset that Israel "cannot go to fourth elections."