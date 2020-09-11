The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Aschkenazi thanks the Bahareni people and its leaders

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 21:05
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi welcomed on Friday Bahrain agreeing to establish full diplomatic relations, according to Walla! News.
"President's Trump declaration about Bahrain establishing full diplomatic relations with Israel is another significant milestone in Israel's efforts to normalize relations with countries in the region." 
The foreign minister further added, "I thank the Bahraini people and its leaders, and I am eager to continue and work together. The relations between our countries have a strategic and economic meaning and I am sure that we can continue and expand our mutual efforts to maintain the stability in the region for both our countries and for the benefit of our citizens." 
 
