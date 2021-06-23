Attempted attack on Iran Atomic Energy Organization - report

A sabotage operation against one of the buildings of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on Wednesday morning failed and caused no damage or casualties, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

The incident is under investigation by Iranian authorities.

The news comes as negotiations continue in Vienna between Iran and world powers in an effort to renew the Iran nuclear deal.

The incident also comes just days after Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant underwent an emergency shutdown.

The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization reported that a technical defect in the power plant led to the plant being temporarily shut down and disconnected from the national electricity grid, according to the Iranian Fars News Agency. The AEO stated that the plant would be reconnected to the electricity grid in a matter of days.

As of Tuesday, repairs at the Bushehr power plant were still ongoing.

In April, an alleged Israeli attack was reported at the Natanz nuclear complex, reportedly destroying thousands of centrifuges. Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani, the former head of the AEO, announced after the attack that it was the fifth such attack on the Natanz nuclear site within 15 years.

This is a developing story.