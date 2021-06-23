The incident is under investigation by Iranian authorities. According to the Iranian Mehr News Agency, a quadcopter was used in an attempt to sabotage a building at the AEO, but failed and was eventually shot down.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian ILNA news agency reported that a drone attack targeted the Barakat Pharmaceutical Industries complex in Karaj, which is developing a coronavirus vaccine, but subsequently removed the report from their website.

ILNA editor Fatemeh Mahdiani tweeted that the report was removed after a security agency called the news agency and informed them that the target was the AEO building located next to the Barakat complex, and that no damage had been caused.

Iran said on Wednesday that Washington had agreed to remove all sanctions on Iran's oil and shipping, and take some senior figures off a blacklist. The alleged attack comes as negotiations continue in Vienna between Iran and world powers in an effort to renew the Iran nuclear deal. Israel has warned that, if need be, it would carry out military operations to prevent Iran from attaining a nuclear weapon.

The incident also comes just days after Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant underwent an emergency shutdown.

The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization reported that a technical defect in the power plant led to the plant being temporarily shut down and disconnected from the national electricity grid, according to the Iranian Fars News Agency. The AEO stated that the plant would be reconnected to the electricity grid in a matter of days.

As of Tuesday, repairs at the Bushehr power plant were still ongoing.

Reuters contributed to this report. In April, an alleged Israeli attack was reported at the Natanz nuclear complex, reportedly destroying thousands of centrifuges. Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani, the former head of the AEO, announced after the attack that it was the fifth such attack on the Natanz nuclear site within 15 years.