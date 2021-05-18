The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Attempted shooting, stabbing, explosive terror attack thwarted in Hebron

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 18, 2021 10:58
An attempted combined terror attack in Hebron was foiled by IDF forces on Tuesday morning, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.
The suspect allegedly approached a team of Israeli soldiers with a pipe bomb, a Carlo submachine gun and a knife according to the IDF. The report states that the suspect attempted to shoot and hurl the explosives at the soldiers.
The bomb reportedly ignited and blew up while it was still in the terrorist's hand.
There were no injured victims, and the attacker was neutralized and pronounced dead at the scene. 
