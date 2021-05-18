Attempted shooting, stabbing, explosive terror attack thwarted in Hebron

An attempted combined terror attack in Hebron was foiled by IDF forces on Tuesday morning, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.The suspect allegedly approached a team of Israeli soldiers with a pipe bomb, a Carlo submachine gun and a knife according to the IDF. The report states that the suspect attempted to shoot and hurl the explosives at the soldiers.The bomb reportedly ignited and blew up while it was still in the terrorist's hand.There were no injured victims, and the attacker was neutralized and pronounced dead at the scene.