Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman is set to appear before the Finance Committee on Monday morning in order to present the state budget for the years 2021-2022.

The budget, which was approved by the government last month, will be the first one to be implemented since 2019.

It will now be set in front of Knesset committees that will prepare it for plenary votes, where it will be finalized and approved by the November 14th deadline.