Ayman Odeh appeals to Energy Ministry to match UN emissions goals

Joint List leader MK Ayman Odeh of the Hadash Party has appealed to the Energy Ministry to match Israel's greenhouse gas emissions goals to those recommended by the United Nations: a 50% reduction by 2030 and a 100% reduction by 2050, Odeh announced in a tweet on Sunday.



פניתי למשרד האנרגיה כדי לוודא שבחוק האקלים יוצבו יעדים להפחתת פליטת גזי חממה שתואמים לאלה שקבע האו״ם: 50% עד 2030 ו-100% עד 2050. 1/2 משבר האקלים פוגע בכולם ובמיוחד בעניים ובמוחלשים, שכבר היום חשופים יותר להשפעותיו.פניתי למשרד האנרגיה כדי לוודא שבחוק האקלים יוצבו יעדים להפחתת פליטת גזי חממה שתואמים לאלה שקבע האו״ם: 50% עד 2030 ו-100% עד 2050. July 18, 2021

Last November, then-energy minister Yuval Steinitz' climate plan was criticized by then-environmental protection minister, Gila Gamliel, for proposing only a 30% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and for its overreliance on natural gas extraction.