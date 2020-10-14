Azeri president says Turkey should be in Nagorno-Karabakh talks

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday that Turkey should be involved in talks on the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and that the conflict cannot be solved without Ankara's involvement.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow disagreed with Turkey's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and that a military solution was unacceptable.

"We do not agree with the position voiced by Turkey, that was also expressed several times by (Azeri) President Aliyev," Lavrov said in an interview with local radio stations. "It is not a secret that we cannot agree with a statement that a military solution to the conflict is permissible."

Lavrov added that it would be right to deploy Russian military observers on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, but that it was up to Azerbaijan and Armenia to decide.

Since coming into force on Saturday, a Russian-brokered truce has frayed, with ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces accusing each other of violations and attacks on civilians.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk, Aliyev also said that Turkish F-16 jets were in Azerbaijan, but that they were not being used in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces.