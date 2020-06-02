Baby regains consciousness after falling in a pool

A baby girl who fell into a swimming pool on Saturday regained consciousness on Tuesday after being placed on a ventilator and being sedated, according to a Samaon Assuta Ashdod University Hospital press release.The medical staff decided to gradually reduce the sedatives given to the infant and she woke up. She is reportedly responding to her surroundings and can identify family members.The press release included a plea to parents to be mindful of their young children during the summer when swimming.