Bahrain King Hamad affirms to President Trump peace is a strategic option
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 02:01
Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa affirmed to US president Donald Trump in a phone call on Tuesday that peace is a strategic option for the kingdom of Bahrain and its vision is based on dialog, cooperation and coexistence between peoples, state news agency BNA reported.
