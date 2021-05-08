Balad leader: al-Aqsa is a red line that even Netanyahu can't cross

MK Sami Abou Shahadeh, chairman and sole representative of the Balad Party in the Joint List, said on Saturday morning that "al-Aqsa is a red line that even [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu can't cross," saying that "every time Israel challenged sovereignty in the al-Aqsa Mosque, it lost, and so it will be this time as well."

Abou Shahadeh blamed Netanyahu for Religious Zionist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir's provocative decision to set up an office in Sheik Jarrah, saying that "Netanyahu's decision to send Ben-Gvir to Sheik Jarrah and to attack the worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in an inhumane manner and to prevent prayer from the Muslims in the mosque during Ramadan came to preserve his place in Balfour."

He said Netanyahu was responsible for all the developments which arose from his decisions to enflame tensions.

Abou Shahadeh concluded his remarks by referring to the Mosque, as well as the Silwan and Sheik Jarrah neighborhoods of east Jerusalem as "occupied territory," saying that Israel "violates international law there on a daily basis."

MK Abou Shahadeh made his remark around 4 a.m. as he visited the Mosque to pray after a night of riots on the Temple Mount in which 17 policemen were injured, and according to Palestinian officials, 205 demonstrators were injured.